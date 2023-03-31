FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A woman from Fayette County has died after she was found handcuffed and suffering a gunshot wound almost a month ago.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said that the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a vehicle in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot on Feb. 16. Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville, was found in the vehicle handcuffed with a gunshot wound to the head, according to WVSP.

Authorities say they identified the suspects as Andres Torres, 27, and Amanda Soultz, 30, both of Goshen, Indiana. WVSP said that investigators believe the suspects had the victim’s credit cards and three pistols and were traveling back to Indiana.

According to WVSP, an off-duty Deputy United States Marshal informed troopers that he saw the suspects at the South Fayette Street and U.S. Route 19 intersection on Feb 17. Troopers responded and arrested them without incident, WVSP says.

The suspects were arrested “stemming from a probation violation in Indiana” and charged with Kidnapping, Attempted First Degree Murder, Robbery in the First Degree, and Conspiracy.

WVSP said that paramedics took the victim to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital in critical condition on Feb. 16. She later died from her injuries on Friday, March 31, according to WVSP.

Authorities said that an autopsy will be performed, and it is expected that charges will be updated to First Degree Murder.