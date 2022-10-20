ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County woman was sentenced Wednesday to spend a decade in prison on federal drug charges.

Tara Leary

Tara Leary, 32, of Valley Head pleaded guilty in May of this year to one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, admitting to distributing at least 50 grams of meth in Randolph County back in January of 2020.

She faced up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Ten years was the minimum sentence.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated this case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted and Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided.