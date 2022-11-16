HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on Park Drive in Huntington, West Virginia, in March 2022.

Taylor will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2023. She faces between five years to life in prison plus five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives handled this case. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams is prosecuting.

A copy of the press release for this case is on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.