CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Taylor County woman on Thursday admitted to her role in a drug trafficking operation.

Kayla Cline

Kayla Cline, 31, of Flemington pleaded guilty before Judge Michael Aloi to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine in connection to an April 2022 incident that happened in Taylor County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Cline faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison for the charges, as well as a fine of up to $10 million. Federal sentencing guidelines call for the actual sentence to be imposed based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated and U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case.