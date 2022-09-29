CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her husband in March of 2020.

Kimberly Suan

On Sept. 29, Harrison County Circuit Judge Tomas Bedell met with Kimberly Suan, 57, of Wallace, for her sentencing following her guilty plea to second-degree murder on Aug. 9 stemming from an incident in March of 2020 where Suan had claimed that her husband electrocuted himself, according to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to the plea agreement, Suan was indicted on a single charge of second-degree murder on Jan. 4 before the Harrison County Grand Jury.

Also at the sentencing were Suan’s council, Harrison County defenders Susan Morris and Joran Dishong, and Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney James Armstong, officials said.

Bedell sentenced Suan to what had been agreed upon in the Aug. 9 plea agreement: 40 years in a state facility, according to the prosecutor’s office.