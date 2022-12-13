HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On Monday, a West Virginia business’s former bookkeeper pleaded guilty to various counts of wire fraud, including an unauthorized purchase of an inflatable bouncy house.

Court records show Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville, was responsible for various financial and record-keeping tasks while working at a business she defrauded in Cabell County. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Meeks was a bookkeeper there from August 2019 to March 2021.

Meeks pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud against the company:

Meeks admitted to using company credit cards to make unauthorized online purchases totaling $7,329.39 between February 2020 and November 2020. One of those purchases was an inflatable bouncy house. Meeks also admitted her unauthorized purchases totaling at least $121,841.60 between February 2020 and June 2021. The DOJ said Meeks was fired from the company in March 2021 and made further purchases worth at least $6,862.83.

The DOJ said Meeks tried to hide her fraud by directing the unauthorized items to be shipped to her home, incorrectly documenting them as company payments, and withholding records listing the purchases.

Meeks is scheduled for sentencing on March 13, 2023, the DOJ said. She faces 60 years maximum in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine.

The DOJ said Meeks also agreed to pay restitution. So far, $12,151.15 was given back to the company, leaving an outstanding balance of at least $109,690.45, according to the DOJ.

Officials said the United States Attorney’s Financial Litigation Unit is working to ensure the victim company is fully compensated for its losses.

Investigative agencies for this case include the FBI and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.