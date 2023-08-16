WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man in Weston, causing him to experience a brain bleed and go into a coma.

Daniel Rogers

On June 3, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an intoxicated individual at the High Life Lounge on U.S. Rt. 33 east in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with a male victim “laying in the fetal position with a cut on the back of his head and blood coming from his nasal area,” deputies said.

In footage of the incident, deputies observed Daniel Rogers, 33, of Alum Bridge, “leaning over the victim and looking down at his fist”; a witness stated that while Rogers was standing over the victim, he “said ‘I told you not to talk to her like that’,” and “proceeded to walk over and grab the victim’s phone,” according to the complaint.

The victim was taken to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital but was later transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital “due to experiencing a brain bleed and being in a coma,” deputies said.

Rogers has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.