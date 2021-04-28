Weston man charged after a multi-county pursuit ended with spike strips

WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a multiple-county pursuit which resulted in deputies deploying two sets of spike strips.

On Apr. 28, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling on Light Lane Road in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Timothy Horner

The vehicle, which deputies learned was driven by Timothy Horner, 31, of Weston, “failed to stop and intentionally fled” after deputies “gave a clear visual and audible signal” for Horner to stop, deputies said.

Horner “began to drive at a high rate of speed,” and deputies began a pursuit against Horner, who was “driving in the wrong lane against oncoming traffic and driving at speed which were double the posted speed limit,” according to the complaint.

When Horner crossed the Harrison County line, “Bridgeport City Police were able to spike strip the defendant’s vehicle causing one or more tires to deflate”; however, Horner “continued to drive the vehicle in a reckless manner,” deputies said.

On “several occasions that [Horner] was in the opposite lane of traffic was in blind turns,” which “put other in danger of serious injury or death,” prior to a second set of spike strips being deployed at the W.Va. Rt. 19 and Haywood Road intersection, according to the complaint.

At that point, Horner’s vehicle “slowed down but did not stop,” as it continued “to swerve and strike the curb of the sidewalk on multiple occasions,” before the pursuit ended at Shinnston Plumbling on Charles Street in Shinnston, deputies said.

Horner has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.