Weston man charged after allegedly breaking out back window of car while children were in back seat

WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston man is in custody after allegedly breaking out the back window of a car with a garden hoe while children were sitting in the back seat.

On Aug. 30, troopers with the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police were called to a residence on Murphy’s Creek Road in Weston in reference to a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

Johnny Bailey

When troopers arrived, they met with a female victim who told them that Johnny Bailey, 41, of Weston, had been arguing and she had put a 6-year-old and two younger children into her car to in order to leave, troopers said.

The victim had to go back inside to get diapers, but Bailey had locked the door and refused to let her in, according to the complaint. Grabbing a garden hoe, the victim kicked in the door, but Bailey took the garden hoe from her and went outside, troopers said.

After a while, the victim left the residence and went outside to see the three children whom were supposed to be in her car sitting in the yard; she also saw the rear window of the vehicle had been broken out, and Bailey fled from the residence, according to the complaint.

According to a witness account of the events, when Bailey walked out of the house, he grabbed a garden hoe then began hitting the back glass of the vehicle, shouting “get the **** out,” troopers said.

The witness was able to hear the children screaming in the back seat and yelled at Bailey, during which time, the kids were able to escape the vehicle, according to the complaint. Bailey then yelled at the victim until he fled before troopers could arrive, troopers said.

Troopers said they saw broken glass in the back seat of the vehicle while they were on scene.

Bailey is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.