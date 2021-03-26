Weston man charged after punching 5-year-old boy in the pelvis and genitals

WESTON, W.Va. — A Weston man has been charged after punching a 5-year-old boy in the pelvis and genitals, deputies said.

On Feb. 14, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a child abuse call at a residence on U.S. Highway 19 South in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Timothy Fletcher

The caller said that he noticed “severe bruising around [a 5-year-old boy’s] pelvis area and on [the victim’s] genitals,” according to deputies.

When the caller spoke to the victim, the boy told him that Timothy Fletcher, 29, of Weston, “punched him in that area,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with the child, he “showed [deputies] where Fletcher punched him which correlates with where the bruises were,” and “[p]ictures were taken” before the boy gave a similar statement to the Child Advocacy Center, deputies said.

Fletcher has been charged with child abuse and domestic battery. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.