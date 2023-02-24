WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston man was arrested after West Virginia State Police troopers say he fired an “unknown caliber weapon” on Wednesday.

Bradley Young

According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Bradley Young was charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that happened just before 10 p.m. on Hillside Drive in Weston.

The complaint alleges that when the victim went onto Young’s porch to speak with him, he fired a shot in “an unknown direction,” and the victim ran off.

Young is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the complaint.