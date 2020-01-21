Weston man charged in Buckhannon after police say they find marijuana and methamphetamine in his car

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Weston man is charged in Buckhannon after police said they found marijuana and methamphetamine in his car.

On Jan. 18, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to Sheetz in Buckhannon in reference to an unconscious person in a car, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Waugh

When officers arrived, they removed a gun from the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Robert Waugh, 22, of Weston, who admitted to having “a weed bowl” in the car, officers said.

Waugh was removed from the vehicle for an examination by Upshur County EMS workers, according to the complaint, and officers found the “weed bowl” during that examination.

Inside the car, officers found a small white bag inside the same console as the bowl, and officers then requested to perform a full search of the entire vehicle, officers said.

During the search, officers said they found a black box underneath the driver’s seat containing a set of scales, several small bags, a ledger, two bags of a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana and two bags of a crystal-like substance presumed to be methamphetamine.

Officers also found five Subutex pills and weighed the methamphetamine and marijuana, finding the weight of the methamphetamine to be 2.66 grams, and the marijuana weighed 1.08 grams, according to the complaint.

Waugh is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.