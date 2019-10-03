Weston man facing drug charge after vehicle search outside Lewis Co. Judicial Annex

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County man has been arrested after deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

On Wednesday, October 2, at approximately 11 a.m., deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the search of a vehicle after Eric Henry, 34, of Weston, appeared at the Lewis County Judicial Annex to check in with the Day Report Center, according to a criminal complaint.

Eric Henry

Deputies said that when Henry checked in at the Day Report Center, he had tested positive for methamphetamine. Henry also admitted to possessing drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said a search of Henry’s vehicle yielded multiple clear baggies, as well as a set of scales, drug paraphernalia and multiple baggies of methamphetamine. Deputies also said Henry’s Day Report Center officer advised them of multiple messages on Henry’s phone depicting drug activity.

Henry has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents. Henry is being held at Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.