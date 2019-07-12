Breaking News
Weston man pleads not guilty to child neglect charges

Crime
WESTON, W.Va. – A 41-year-old Weston man who is facing child neglect charges pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday.

Donald Miles, Jr. Stood before a judge on Friday morning at the Lewis County Courthouse after being charged with two counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and two counts of conspiracy to commit child neglect.

Miles remains free on bail and cannot make contact with anyone under the age of 18. His trial is scheduled to begin within the next few months.

