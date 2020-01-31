Weston man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth in Marshall County

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Lewis County man was sentenced to federal prison, Thursday a meth charge.

U.S. District Judge John Bailey sentenced Shawn Hunt, 27 of Weston, to two years behind bars for methamphetamine distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Shawn Hunt

Hunt, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in December 2019. Hunt admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Marshall County in February 2019, Powell said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Moundsville Police Department investigated the case.

Hunt is being held in the Nortern Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.