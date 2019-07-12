Weston woman arraigned on child neglect charges after drugs found in vehicle with child

WESTON, W.Va – A Lewis County woman charged with child neglect after deputies found drugs in her car along with her minor child faced arraignment on Friday morning.

Brittany Lattea

25-year-old Brittany Lattea of Weston was arrested in April along with 28-year-old Ronald Johnson. The two were stopped due to improper turn violations.

Officials then discovered three bags of a white crystal substance inside Lattea’s purse and in the backseat while her juvenile son was also in the backseat.

Lattea pled not guilty to the charges and her trial will take place in late September.