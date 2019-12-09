Live Now
Weston woman charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

WESTON, W.Va. — A routine traffic stop resulted in a Weston woman being charged after deputies said that they found drugs on her person during a search.

On December 8, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a red 1995 Ford Escort on Spring Street in Weston, for its front passenger not wearing a seat belt, according to a criminal complaint.

Kristy Vankirk

Deputies then approached the vehicle to speak the passenger, Kristy Vankirk, 39, of Weston, and stated that they could smell, “a strong odor of marijuana,” coming from the car. Vankirk then told deputies she what she described as a, “marijuana bowl,” on her person, the complaint states.

A probable cause search was performed on the Escort, and deputies said they found 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and multiple zip-top bags.

Vankirk has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $60,012 bond.

