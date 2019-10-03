Weston woman charged with child neglect after failing to find aid

WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is charged with child neglect after declining to receive aid for a child who was struck at her residence.

On Oct. 2, troopers with the Weston detachment of the West Virginia State Police department began a child abuse investigation into an event which occurred at a residence on Right Freemans Creek Road near Weston on Sept. 30, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley Pratt

The Lewis County Board of Education was told by a juvenile who lives at the Right Freemans Creek Road residence that Ashley Pratt, 33, of Weston, and her boyfriend were fighting, and the child was punched in the face by the boyfriend as a result, troopers said.

When Board of Education employees told troopers this information, they also told troopers juvenile had a black eye and head injury from the incident, and the child was told by Pratt to tell people he had gotten the injury from falling off a bed, according to the complaint.

Troopers learned through their investigation and testimony from Pratt’s boyfriend that he was attempting to punch Pratt in the face, but ended up punching the juvenile instead, and that it was an accident, troopers said.

Pratt told troopers the incident occurred because her dogs were fighting and her boyfriend was attempting to separate them when he accidentally struck the child with his elbow, according to the complaint. Pratt also said that she never attempted to take the child for medical treatment or inform police of the incident, troopers said.

The child was also kept out of school for two days and was not separated from Pratt’s boyfriend, according to the complaint. Pratt said the child seemed fine and told troopers she didn’t take the juvenile to the doctor because of her insurance, troopers said.

Pratt is charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.