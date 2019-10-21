Weston woman faces drug charges after deputies allegedly find her asleep in her vehicle

WESTON, W.Va. — A Weston woman is facing drug charges after deputies allegedly found drugs in her car after seeing her passed out in the vehicle.

On Oct. 12, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department saw the occupant of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with her head down and appearing to be asleep in the parking lot of the H&M Express Car Wash on 373 East Third Street in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Kayla Carder

The deputies parked behind the Grand Prix with their emergency lights on, and approached the vehicle to begin speaking with the vehicle’s occupant, identified as Kayla Carder, 31, of Weston, deputies said.

When deputies asked Carder to give her license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, she said she didn’t know where any of that information was located, according to the complaint.

Deputies saw a clear, glass smoking device with white residue in the bowl in open view inside of Carder’s purse, deputies said. After seeing the device, deputies had probable cause and performed a search of Carder’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they found 5 grams of presumed methamphetamine, one alprazolam 0.5 mg pill, two Naloxone pills, a small quantity of heroin, a set of digital scales, some used and unused bags, as well as other drug paraphernalia during the search of Carder’s vehicle.

Carder is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.