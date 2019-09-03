Westover man arrested in Nutter Fort after shots fired incident

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Nutter Fort Police arrested a man after a shots fired incident injured one person.

Police said on September 2, they answered a call about a burglary in progress on Burton Avenue. Once an officer made it to the top of the steps, two children ran out of the house, followed by a woman named Kristen Jordan. The officer said he could hear an altercation inside, according to a criminal complaint.

After the officer entered the home, there was a gun shot, according to police. After reporting that a shot had been fired, the officer encountered two men and had them push the gun away. Harrison County deputies then arrived to help secure the men, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Deshawn Holyfield had a gunshot wound on his upper left shoulder that the criminal complaint said “did appear to be more of a graze.” The officer requested fire and EMS assistance to evaluate Holyfield. Law enforcement took the second man, Anthony Jimenez, 26, of Westover, outside and placed him into a deputy’s vehicle because he was being uncooperative and confrontational, according to police.

The officer went into the kitchen, which is where the gun shot took place, according to a criminal complaint. There, the officer said he could see a hole in the side of the refrigerator. The gun was identified as .45ACP Springfield XDM. Law enforcement also found two unfired rounds on the floor and one shell casing.

Anthony Jimenez

According to a criminal complaint, the home belongs to Jordan, Holyfield and the children. Holyfield enters the home through a back window because he lost his key. The officer spoke to Jordan, who stated that Holyfield has entered the home in this way in the past. She also told police that Jimenez had the gun out and pointed at Holyfield as soon as he entered the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Holyfield told police that when he entered the home, he saw Jimenez with the gun pointed at him. Holyfield stated that he walked toward him and saw Jimenez lower the gun, and that is when he tried to get the gun away from Jimenez. Holyfield said that while on the ground, Jimenez fired the gun, hitting him in the shoulder, according to a criminal complaint.

Jimenez told police that Jordan had invited him to the home to buy personalized bags from her daughter. Jimenez said that when Holyfield was heard outside, he called 911, according to a criminal complaint. Jimenez also stated that he was under the impression that Holyfield was unwelcome in the home, so he told Holyfield to get out, but Holyfield refused, according to police.

Moreover, Jimenez told police that he dropped the gun to the ground, and that is when the fight started. He stated that Holyfield tried to reach the gun, and that was when he also reached for it. Jimenez added that he saw Holyfield with the gun, so he grabbed it, too. Jimenez told the officer that is when he fired the gun up into the air.

Jimenez is charged with wanton endangerment and malicious assault. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $30,000.