Westover man facing 3 child neglect charges following investigation

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Westover man is facing multiple child neglect charges after officer said three young children were exposed to narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and pornographic material at his apartment.

Thomas Winston

A criminal complaint filed by the Westover Police Department stated that following an investigation stat included statements from the suspect, Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation findings and conditions observed personally, it was determined that Thomas Winston, 30, of Westover grossly neglected three children.

The complaint stated that the children, who are ages three, five and seven were neglected in such a way that “substantial risk of death or serious injury was substantially present.” Officers said that this determination was made based off the facts that during the children’s stay at Winston’s apartment with their mother from August 7 – 11, they were exposed to narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, uncapped hypodermic needles, razor blades and pornographic material.

Officers said that on at least one occasion, the children were being cared for by Winston and their mother while they were actively under the influence of methamphetamine. The complaint stated that the children’s mother told police that on at least one occasion, she left the children alone with Winston, making him an accepting and knowing guardian from the children.

Winston has been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of death or injury, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.

The complaint did not specify if the mother of the children had also been charged in this incident.