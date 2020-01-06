Westover man facing child neglect charge after police say he fled scene with 4 children in his vehicle

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Westover man is facing a child neglect charge after officers said he was hitting a vehicle with a baseball bat, then fled from police in the vehicle while his wife and 4 of his children were inside.

Robert Amerman

On Saturday, January 4, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to Tower Lane in Westover after receiving a report of a man who was beating a Chrysler Town & Country with a baseball bat, according to a criminal complaint. Police said the man was later identified as Robert Amerman, 30, of Westover.

Officers said that upon seeing police arrive on scene, Amerman hopped into the vehicle and fled from law enforcement north on Tower Lane. Officers said they activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but Amerman did not stop and proceeded to drive around the streets of Westover before cutting through the parking lot of Discount Tires and onto Fairmont Road. Police said Amerman finally stopped at the intersection of Fairmont Road and Savannah Street.

The complaint stated Amerman was then ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest. Police said Amerman stated “They’re after me, they’re going to get my family.” Officers also said that Amerman stated he had darts in his right thigh, however police said there was nothing apparent in his leg.

The complaint stated that Amerman’s wife, as well as their four children who were all under the age of 11 were in the vehicle. Police said that Amerman’s wife and children were visably upset, crying and scared.

Amerman has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $25,012.