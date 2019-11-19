Westover man in custody after police allegedly find drugs during search warrant

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is in custody after police performed a search warrant and allegedly found drugs in his home.

Danyell Campbell

On Nov. 18, officers with the Westover Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment at 436 Dunkard Ave. in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers made contact with one of the the apartment’s residents, Danyell Campbell, 49, of Westover, before completing their search, officers said.

During the search, officers said they found multiple small plastic bags full of methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Campbell is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories