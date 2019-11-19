Westover man in custody after police allegedly find drugs during search warrant

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is in custody after police performed a search warrant and allegedly found drugs in his home.

Danyell Campbell

On Nov. 18, officers with the Westover Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment at 436 Dunkard Ave. in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers made contact with one of the the apartment’s residents, Danyell Campbell, 49, of Westover, before completing their search, officers said.

During the search, officers said they found multiple small plastic bags full of methamphetamine, scales, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Campbell is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.