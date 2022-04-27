WESTOVER, W.Va. – The mayor of the City of Westover has been charged with misdemeanor battery following a dispute with a city councilman during a meeting earlier this year.

This week, the West Virginia State Police filed the battery charge against Mayor Dave Johnson in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. The alleged victim in the case is City Councilman Ralph Mullins.

Johnson and Mullins have been at odds for some time, largely related to Mullins speaking out about issues related to two federal civil rights lawsuits filed against the city and its police department. The city’s insurance company has since settled both of the federal suits.

The charge stems from an incident at a February 22, 2022 Westover City Council meeting. The meeting moved into executive session and that’s where the trouble began, Mullins told 12 News. Mullins has a practice of making audio recordings of city council meetings and intended to do so that evening as well. Johnson and City Attorney Tim Stranko “ordered” Mullins to turn off his recording device, Mullins said.

In the past, Johnson and Stranko had also told Mullins not to record meetings. After one of those incidents, in 2021, Mullins reached out to the West Virginia Ethics Commission. In November 2021, the commission issued an opinion stating that nothing prohibited a public official or employee from recording executive sessions, but noted that recordings that contained confidential information could not be improperly disclosed. The commission also raised concerns that the recordings could be subject to FOIA requests. A governing body could make a rule prohibiting recordings, the commission also said. As of the Feb. 22 meeting, Westover City Council had not voted on such a rule but did so shortly after the incident that led to Johnson’s charge.

With the Ethics Commission’s opinion in mind, Mullins said he got into a back and forth with Johnson and Stranko, ending with Johnson saying that he would simply end the meeting. At that point, Mullins said that City Councilman Duane Tater told him that it was a shame that the meeting wasn’t going to happen due to Mullins’ actions. That led to another verbal back and forth, in raised voices, between Tater and Mullins. During this, Johnson got out of his seat, shouted at Mullins, using foul language, to “shut up” and approached Mullins, the councilman described.

Mullins, who said that he was concerned that Johnson would strike him, stood up. Westover Chief of Police Joe Adams stepped between the two men as Johnson shoved Mullins, Mullins said. As the incident broke up, Johnson told Mullins to wait for him outside, which Mullins said he took as a threat.

The full city council, City Attorney Stranko, Chief Adams, the assistant police chief and an attorney for the city’s insurance company were present at the time of the incident. There is an audio recording of the incident.

Mullins told 12 News that he suffered a knee injury during the incident that will require surgery to repair.

Mullins has not attended a meeting since the incident, saying that he does not feel comfortable. Mullins’ attorneys have asked for accommodations to be made for him to attend meetings virtually, but as of now, no agreement has been made, Mullins said.

At a city council meeting after the incident, the council voted to censure Mullins for his role in the incident.

Both Johnson and Mullins have announced that they are not running for re-election. Both men’s terms end on June 30, 2022.

You can read a full timeline of the Westover’s legal situation here.