WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men.
In a post on its official Facebook page, the police department shared photos of the two men, who appear to be entering a store. A time stamp on one of the photos reads 7:24 p.m. on Oct. 27, which was a Friday. The police did not say what they are seeking to identify the men for.
Anyone who is able to help identify the men is asked by police to contact them via Facebook Messenger or by calling 304-296-6576.