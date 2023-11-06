WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the police department shared photos of the two men, who appear to be entering a store. A time stamp on one of the photos reads 7:24 p.m. on Oct. 27, which was a Friday. The police did not say what they are seeking to identify the men for.

Photos of two men that the Westover Police Department said it is seeking to identify. Credit: The Westover Police Department

Anyone who is able to help identify the men is asked by police to contact them via Facebook Messenger or by calling 304-296-6576.