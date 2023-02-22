WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying four people.

The police department shared photos of the four but did not explicitly say the four were connected to one another.

The photos appear to be taken from surveillance footage and depict two women and two men. One of the women has dark hair and was wearing a light-colored trench coat and black pants and boots. The other woman was wearing a black jacket, jeans and a black hat and shoes. One of the men was wearing a beige jacket and beanie and jeans. The other man was wearing a gray jacket, khakis and a black hat.

The people that the Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying. Credit: Westover Police Department

Police did not specify what they are investigating, or when or where the photos were taken.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to contact the Westover Police via Facebook Messenger or call 304-296-6576.