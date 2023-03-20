The SUV that the Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying. Credit: Westover Police Department

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two men and an SUV.

The police department posted photos taken from surveillance footage on its official Facebook page on Monday.

Westover Police did not specify what it is investigating, where the footage was taken or when.

One of the men was wearing a red jacket, a graphic tee shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. The other man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black beanie.

The SUV in the photos appears to be black.

The Westover Police Department is asking people to contact it by phone at 304-296-6576 or through Facebook Messenger.