Contact the police if you know anything about these individuals (Photo courtesy of the Westover Police Department)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two individuals, according to a Westover Police Department Facebook post.

The Westover Police are looking for the individuals depicted in the photos below.

(Photo courtesy of the Westover Police Department)

Anyone with information related to the individuals in the photos is asked to contact the Westover Police Department on messenger or by calling them at 304-296-6576.