WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a person and vehicle from security camera photos.

Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page appear to show a man wearing a gray shirt, black Under Armor hat, jeans and sunglasses. The post also provided photos of a dark colored, two-door pickup truck that appears to be a Ford.

(Courtesy: Westover Police Department)

The photos taken both inside the store and in the parking lot appear to be from the Menards home improvement store in Westover.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Westover Police Department on Facebook Messenger or call the department at 304-296-6576.