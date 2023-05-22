WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department announced on Monday that it needs the public’s help identifying an individual.

The post did not provide additional information, but photos posted by the department appear to show security footage of a white man in the Menards hardware store. The photos show that the person was wearing what appears to be a yellow reflective shirt, jeans and a gray baseball cap.

Photos Courtesy of the Westover Police Department

Anyone who has information on the person’s identity should contact the Westover Police Department either by sending a message to the department’s Facebook page or calling 304-296-6576.