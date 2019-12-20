Westover Smoker Friendly employee charged with embezzlement after allegedly scratching off tickets without paying

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Westover Smoker Friendly employee has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly scratching off lottery tickets without paying for them.

Mindy Rogers

According to a criminal complaint, Mindy Rogers, 35, of Westover, was an employee at the Smoker Friendly located at 250 Holland Ave.

During her time working at the store, officers with the Westover Police Department said, she took scratch-off tickets from the store without paying for them on 59 separate occasions.

The complaint states that Rogers would then scratch them off and redeem the winning tickets; all of the incidents were recorded on the store’s video surveillance system.

The embezzled amount totaled $2,257.11, officers said.

Rogers has been charged with embezzlement. She is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.