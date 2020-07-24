Westover woman charged in Marion County after officers respond to complaint of woman asleep in car and find drugs, officers say

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A Westover woman has been charged in Marion County after officers said they responded to a complaint of her asleep in her vehicle and found drugs inside the car.

On July 23, officers with the White Hall Police Department were dispatched to the Little General gas station on White Hall Boulevard in reference to a woman passed out in her car while parked at the gas pumps, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke to the woman, she gave them the name of another woman and refused to get out of the driver’s seat and “started the vehicle in an attempt to leave,” officers said.

Kelsey McClung

Officers were able to reach into the vehicle and shut it off, at which point they placed the female, whom officers identified as Kelsey McClung, 27, of Westover, under arrest, according to the complaint.

Upon looking in McClung’s vehicle, officers saw “uncapped syringes in plain view,” and the vehicle was towed to the White Hall Police Department in order for officers to perform a warranted search on the vehicle, officers said.

In the search, officers said they found $4,560.25 in cash, 2.7 grams of heroin, a set of digital scales, packaging materials and a “cutting agent,” as well as three cell phones, according to the complaint.

McClung has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.