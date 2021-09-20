Westover woman pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Texas to Morgantown ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman has admitted to a federal drug charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Kelsey McClung, 28 of Westover, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” McClung admitted to distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack cocaine,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

McClung faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

She was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force, in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, investigated. The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing on Monday.

McClung was also arrested in July 2020, after passing out in a car at a White Hall gas station.