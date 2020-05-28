Wetzel Co. man arrested in Shinnston on drug charge says he was trying to make money during COVID-19 pandemic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Wetzel County man was arrested in Harrison County after police said they found drugs in the car he was driving.

According to a criminal complaint, at approximately 6:37 p.m. on May 27, officers with the Shinnston Police Department saw a Silver Hyundai Elantra traveling on Pike Street without an inspection sticker, and the displayed registration belonged to a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Brian Shackleford

Police said they then conducted a traffic stop near the Napa Auto Parts store and made contact with the driver, Brian Shackleford, 19, of Burton, West Virginia.

While speaking with Shackleford, officials stated that police detected the odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the complaint, when he was asked about this, Shackleford advised that there was “a vape pen loaded with THC oil under the driver’s seat.”

Police explained that after retrieving the vape pen, they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search, they found two bags of a green leafy substance, which was suspected to be marijuana, totaling 34 grams, a scale, a grinder, eight packages of THC vape pods, a box of empty plastic baggies, a packed marijuana pipe that was partially burned and $101, according to the complaint.

After placing Shackleford under arrest, he was transported to the Shinnston Police Department, where he was read his Miranda Rights and conducted an interview, according to court documents.

It was during this interview that Shackleford stated that he began distributing the marijuana during the COVID-19 quarantine as a source of extra income, police explained. He also stated that moments before he was pulled over, he bought the marijuana from his supplier at the Circle K in Monongah, according to the complaint.

Shackleford advised that the large bag containing approximately 30 grams and the THC pods were for “selling.” The smaller bag containing approximately 4 grams was for personal use, according to officials. He also explained how he used multimedia messaging applications on his phone to conduct his business.

Shackleford has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $15,000.