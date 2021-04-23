Wetzel County couple charged after attempting to seduce a 15-year-old girl in Preston County via Facebook messages

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — Two Wetzel County individuals have been charged after attempting to seduce a 15-year-old girl in Preston County via Facebook messages.

On Apr. 13, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police learned of a “child exploitation incident involving a fifteen year old female,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, troopers were “provided a collection of screenshot printouts” which showed a conversation between the 15-year-old and Makayla Minks, 21; as well as Dennis Varese, 19, both of New Martinsville, troopers said.

In those conversations, on Mar. 28, Varese sent a photo of his penis in Minks’ hand, in front of her face, and also during that conversation, Minks and Varese “made numerous sexual advances” with the intention of “seduc[ing] her into performing sexual intercourse” with them, according to the complaint.

Upon learning that the 15-year-old victim was attending a hearing in Preston County Circuit Court, Varese messaged ‘I’m going want to kill a judge if they send you off so the motherf***er better hope they don’t,’ troopers said.

Minks and Varese have been charged with distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, soliciting a minor via computer and use of obscene material with intent to seduce minor; additionally, Varese has been charged with terroristic threats. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Minks is being held on $100,000 bond; Varese is being held on $75,000 bond.

