Wheeling man in custody after stabbing woman in head with knife, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Wheeling man was arrested in Clarksburg for allegedly stabbing a woman with a butcher knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 10, Clarkburg police were called to respond to a domestic battery complaint on Coleman Avenue in Clarksburg, according to the release. Officers said they met with a juvenile female at the door and entered the residence.

When the officers entered the home, they heard screaming, and walked up the stairs to find a woman, later identified as Tracy Dixon, covered in blood, according to the complaint. As police entered the room, a man later identified as Daryl Smith, 45, of Wheeling, left the room but was quickly detained by the officers on scene, officers said.

According to the complaint, Smith stabbed Dixon in the head after the two had an argument and he took her to the ground. Police said they were also able to view surveillance of Smith pursuing Dixon while brandishing a butcher knife.

Police recovered the butcher knife from the scene, and took photos noting blood on the kitchen floor and sink, according to the complaint.

No information has been given in regard to Dixon’s condition.

Smith was charged with malicious wounding. He is currently being head in North Central Regional Jail.