‘White Paper Bandit’ pleads guilty to littering charges in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The man dubbed as the “White Paper Bandit” in White Hall has pleaded guilty in court on multiple charges related to littering in Marion County.

According to Jonathan Wright with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas Tucker pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of littering from a motor vehicle, three counts littering on a public highway and one count of creating an open dump.

With those charges, Tucker was sentenced to 500 hours of community service and one year of jail time — which was suspended in favor of Tucker being on probation for that year instead, Wright said.

Prior to his sentencing, Tucker had littered multiple times in the White Hall area, and natural resource officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources working in conjunction with Marion County law enforcement agencies and community volunteers set up a sting operations in areas which Tucker had been known to litter, Wright said.

It was during one of those operations that Tucker was caught, and the DNR handled the case until Tucker’s sentencing before Magistrate Todd Rundle, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Tucker will perform his 500 hours of community service under the supervision of the White Hall Police Department in the areas where he had previously littered where he will pick up garbage, Wright said; Tucker also must pay approximately $2,000 in restitution and court fees.