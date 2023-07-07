CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — William Boggs, the man accused of stabbing two people to death at a Clarksburg Hardee’s in 2005, has died, court documents show.

12 News Anchor and Reporter Eric Minor Friday obtained a document from the Harrison County Circuit Court detailing the circumstances of Boggs’ death.

The letter, addressed to Judge Bedell from West Virginia’s Statewide Forensic Coordinator John Snyder, says Boggs was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center early the morning of July 2, 2023, and given IV fluid, but he refused any other treatment.

Boggs died in the hospital at around 3:30 a.m., and his body was released to the state medical examiner’s office, the letter said.

Boggs was accused of stabbing employees Heather Conner, 24, and Michael Mueller, 46, to death at the Clarksburg Hardee’s while the two were working a Sunday night closing shift together. At the time, police described it as a particularly violent crime, with the victims sustaining multiple injuries, and investigators believing multiple weapons may have been used.

Prosecutors at the time said the evidence left them with no question as to whether or not the act was deliberate.

Boggs was arrested after Clarksburg Police and Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at an apartment, at the time believing he was a possible suspect. After officers forced entry into the apartment, Boggs allegedly attempted suicide.

Neighbors at the time seemed surprised to learn that he was believed to have killed two people.

Boggs was charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection to their deaths but was found not guilty by reason of mental illness on Aug. 12, 2008, and ordered to be committed to William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston.

During status hearings, Boggs was repeatedly found unfit to stand trial, before court documents show he was transferred to Highland-Clarksburg Hospital on Feb. 7, 2020, and again to River Park Hospital in Huntington on Oct. 10, 2022, for “continued inpatient management.”

The Armory Road location was able to reopen a few days after the crime but has closed in the years since.