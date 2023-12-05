UPDATE: 12/5/2023, 2:05 P.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said that Judge David Janes has ruled that Walter Richardson will not receive mercy.

During the lunch break, Janes reviewed additional medical evidence provided by the state. And after the session resumed, both sides presented closing arguments. After that, Janes determined that no mercy will be granted in the case.

“His explanation is not credible and self-serving,” Judge Janes said regarding Richardson’s defense.

The no mercy ruling means that Richardson will not be eligible for parole.

A formal sentencing will take place in around 60 days.

ORIGINAL: 12/5/2023, 12:34 P.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After pleading no contest in the 2021 murder of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child on Monday, a judge will determine on Tuesday whether or not Walter Richardson, 36, of Fairmont, will receive mercy.

Walter Richardson during his trial on Dec. 4, 2023 (WBOY image)

During the mercy phase of his trial on Tuesday in Fairmont, evidence was presented to Judge David Janes. Richardson faces life in prison, but Judge Janes will determine whether it will be without mercy, which comes with a full life sentence, or with mercy, which means Richardson would be eligible for parole after 15 years.

The state, which is the prosecutor in the case, called two witnesses to the stand Tuesday morning who were working in the emergency room on March 4, 2021 when the child was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

They said that the child had to total of 56 injuries when he arrived at the hospital, including swelling of the brain, contusions on top of his head, trauma to the neck, a broken nose and broken teeth. The witnesses said that broken teeth were found lodged in the 4-year-old’s throat and intestines and that his “head was so swollen it was out of proportion with his body.”

Photos of some of the injuries were also shown.

The defense called three witnesses to the stand, including Richardson’s aunt, Richardson’s father and Richardson himself. All said that the defendant felt sorry for killing the child and that he was remorseful.

Richardson also said that all of the injuries were the result of a series of accidents.

The judge will review the exhibits, and the trial will reconvene at 1 p.m. A decision is expected on Tuesday afternoon.