CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman who was previously charged with child neglect will now also face felony charges for drugs.

On April 11, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department made contact with a Pontiac G6 at the Go-Mart on Main Street in Clarksburg in reference to a call of a suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Crystal Efaw

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupant, identified as Crystal Efaw, 40, of Nutter Fort, she “admitted to having marijuana in her purse,” officers said.

Officers then found “a blue case with a lock on it,” which contained “a small bag containing a crystal-like substance” and “another small bag containing a green leafy substance,” according to the complaint.

Also in the vehicle, officers located “several small clear bags and rubber bands and a small scale,” as well as “a small book with several notes consistent with selling narcotics,” officers said.

Efaw had previously been charged alongside other individuals with four counts of child neglect stemming from an incident on May 18, 2021, in Nutter Fort.

Efaw has been charged with two counts of possession to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.