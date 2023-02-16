BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after police said she crashed her vehicle into a guardrail in Upshur County while under the influence of multiple drugs.

Elizabeth Ann Marks

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 1, a state trooper was called to a vehicle accident on Sago Road in Upshur County. The trooper saw a woman—later identified as Elizabeth Ann Marks, 32—sitting in the rear seat of the car. Police also saw an eight-year-old child sitting in the front seat with what appeared to be blood on his face.

Marks told the trooper she was driving the vehicle when it crashed into the guardrail, and that “some guy” pulled her vehicle across the road and into a driveway with his truck.

While speaking to Marks, the trooper noted that she appeared to be “lethargic and disoriented,” according to the complaint. Police asked if she was under the influence of drugs, to which she replied that she did drink half a beer earlier in the day.

Marks and the child were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical treatment, police said.

The trooper determined during his investigation that the child was sitting in the front seat with no seat belt on. Police also allege that Marks was driving without insurance.

Police issued a search warrant for Marks’ medical records, and after receiving her laboratory results, determined that Marks was under the influence of amphetamines, fentanyl and carbenoids while she was driving, the complaint states.

Marks has been charged with DUI with bodily injury. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.