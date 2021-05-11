Woman accused of embezzling money from Tucker County convenience store

PARSONS, W.Va. – A woman has been accused of embezzling money from a convenience store in Tucker County.

On April 27, deputies with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an individual being caught on camera “embezzling money,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, deputies arrived at Propst Gas Station, which is also known as Jim’s Allstar, and spoke with a woman who showed them a video of Pamela Nestor, 44, of Parsons, “stealing money from the register on two separate occasions,” the complaint states.

In the two videos, Nestor “can be seen stealing large denominations of money by placing the currency in her pocket,” deputies said.

Deputies then received a two-page statement from the woman detailing “that for the past 4–5 years the drawer has come up short here and there sometimes in the amount of approximately $500,” deputies said.

The woman told deputies that “she thought it was a mistake in the register or debit card process by a type-in error,” but that over the past two years, “it got worse and worse.” The woman also said that after she spoke with her accountant, she learned that “the store should have been bringing in far much more money,” according to the complaint.

After learning that information, the woman installed a camera system in the business, and on two separate occasions, one being April 22 and the other being April 26, the footage showed Nestor taking money from the register. When the woman looked through the video, she could “slow down the video and zoom in to see” … “the money that was being stolen from the register,” deputies said.

Deputies later went to Nestor’s home, and she went to the sheriff’s department for an interview. Deputies informed her that “she was under investigation for embezzlement and that she was caught on camera stealing money,” according to the complaint.

After deputies told Nestor “how she committed the theft,” she denied it and stated “that’s fine charge me then” and “arrest me now.” Nestor also became more argumentative and stated loudly, “charge me now,” deputies said.

The sheriff told Nestor that he “would conduct a thorough investigation first,” at which point Nestor ended the interview and walked out of the sheriff’s department, according to the complaint.

On April 28, deputies received a USB drive that contained video evidence of “more instances of theft from Nestor,” and the sheriff watched all of the videos multiple times, deputies said.

On May 5, deputies met with the woman once again and received an additional statement from her where she confirmed the video showed “that the theft days were over the course of five work days,” and that the total of the money stolen during those dates was $1,750, according to the complaint.

The woman told deputies that “part of the operation of the theft was to deliberately conduct improper transactions to throw off the register,” and she also said that since Nestor was dismissed, “the bank account for the store is up substantially,” deputies said.

Nestor has been charged with embezzlement.