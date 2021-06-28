Woman accused of trying to drown child indicted in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A woman accused of trying to drown a child in a puddle is among the people indicted by the Randolph County grand jury in its June 2021 term of court.

Catherine Briggs

Catherine Briggs, 21, has been indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Larry Gainer

Briggs is accused of trying to drown a child in December 2020.

Larry Gainer Jr., 45, of Coalton, is charged with threats of terrorist acts.

Gainer is accused of threatening to “shoot and kill” people in the Davis Medical Center’s DirectCare center when they refused to give him money.

Read the complete list of indictments here.