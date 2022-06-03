ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after admitting to using meth before picking up her daughter in Elkins.

On June 2, officers with the Elkins Police Department were on patrol in Elkins near Kroger when they observed a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Chastia McCarty

When the vehicle stopped at the Kroger parking lot, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Chastia McCarty, 41, and detained her due to “her vehicle being of interest from a shoplifting complaint from Family Dollar,” officers said.

While waiting for additional officers to arrive on scene, the on-scene officers searched the vehicle and found a fanny pack with three bags of presumed meth, a bag of presumed marijuana, a “small silver spoon,” five plastic straws “cut that appeared to be ‘tooters’,” a yellow glass pipe with burn marks and white residue, empty plastic bags and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

McCarty told officers that “she did use ‘meth’ earlier today and that she was going to pick up her daughter from a friend’s house,” officers said.

McCarty has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.