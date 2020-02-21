Woman allegedly breaks in to Westover home, fires gun at residents for owing her $10

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A woman has been charged for allegedly breaking into a Westover home and firing a gun at the residents because they owed her $10.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 12, a woman forcibly entered a home on Dunkard Avenue in Westover by kicking the door in.

Once inside the home, the woman, identified as Clara Earnest, 27, walked into the living room where a man was standing, and she pulled out a handgun, officers said.

The man said that Earnest fired one round at the wall and then fled, and, according to the complaint, officers found a .380 shell casing in the living room, which corroborated the man’s story, and a bullet hole in the wall.

The residents told officers that Earnest was angry with them because “they owe her $10,” officers said.

Earnest is charged with wanton endangerment. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $150,000.

