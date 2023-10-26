FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged on Friday after allegedly firing multiple shots after trying to sell her Mercedes on Facebook Marketplace in Fairmont.

On Oct. 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired call at the Bellview Boulevard shopping plaza in Fairmont in reference to a woman shooting “multiple times at a dark colored car,” according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived one scene, they met with the woman matching witness description, who was later identified as Brittany Johnson, 34, of Fairmont, who claimed “she was trying to sell her [Mercedes] and had agreed to meet a buyer from Facebook Marketplace,” officers said.

She continued to claim that “while she was out with the male, he had gotten in her vehicle, drove off and fired a gun at her,” according to the complaint.

However, when officers spoke with individuals at the scene of the incident, “multiple witnesses” stated that there was a dark colored sedan parked in the north part of the parking lot toward the entrance, and that they “head a female yelling followed by multiple gunshots,” officers said.

The witnesses then said that they saw Johnson “running through the parking lot and shooting at the vehicle multiple times,” and officers were able to locate seven “spent 9mm bullet casings” where witnesses stated the incident occurred, according to the complaint.

The incident reportedly happened around 7:15 p.m. while “multiple bystanders were in the parking lot,” the complaint said.

Johnson was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is currently out on a $50,012 bond.