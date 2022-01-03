Woman allegedly left 2 infants unattended in vehicle while shoplifting from Clarksburg Walmart

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly leaving two 2-month-old infants unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Clarksburg.

On Dec. 30, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were called to Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg in reference to a shoplifting, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, officers were informed that “the defendant,” identified as Lizbeth Lopez, 23, of Fairmont, “had two infant children in her vehicle,” both of whom were less than 3 months old and left unattended in the vehicle for 20 minutes, officers said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Walmart loss prevention which stated that Lopez did “shoplift four items totaling $36.68,” according to the complaint.

Lopez has been charged with child neglect.