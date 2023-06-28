GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly overdosing on heroin at a home in Glenville while caring for two children.

On June 16, officers with the Glenville Police Department responded to a home on River Street in Glenville in reference to a call of an overdose taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

Brittany Malcomb

When officers arrived, they made contact with two minors in the yard of the residence who stated that Brittany Malcomb, 26, of Glenville, “was laying on the floor and needed help,” officers said.

Once inside, officers found Malcomb “unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and aluminum foil with heroin on it laying in the living room floor beside of her,” according to the complaint.

Officers said that a woman on scene told them she had administered Narcan to Malcomb “once with no results.” They then administered additional Narcan which allowed Malcomb to regain consciousness, and upon speaking with officers, Malcomb “stated it was heroin and that [the] two child were the only ones at the residence at the time of the incident,” officers said.

Malcomb was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the complaint. She has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury as a result of the incident.