FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank “two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine” kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.

On Jan. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a call of a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Avenue under the Jefferson Street Bridge in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Yashica Clark

When officers arrived, they observed Yashica Clark, 26, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, “passed out in the driver’s seat of her running Toyota Camry” which was stopped in the middle of Cleveland Avenue, a criminal complaint said. Trucks “were having to travel in the opposite lane of travel in order to avoid striking Clark’s vehicle,” officers said.

Officers noted that there were two children under the age of 10 in booster seats in the back of the vehicle, and Clark refused to tell officers their names or ages. While speaking with deputies “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitt[ed]” from Clark, according to the complaint.

After reading Clark her Miranda rights, officers were given consent to search the vehicle and found “three bottle caps from what Clark stated were miniature wine bottles,” … “two of which Clark attempted to conceal in the cup holder when she was asked to exit the vehicle,” officers said.

Prior to refusing to perform a standardized field sobriety test, Clark “admitted to consuming at least two miniature bottles of wine and one regular sized bottle of wine”; a preliminary breathalyzer of 0.195, according to the complaint.

While being placed into the cruiser, Clark “intentionally struck [an] officer in the groin with the foot then continued to kick the cruiser’s side window all the way to the station”; a secondary breathalyzer test while being processed resulted in Clark’s BAC to be 0.152, officers said.

Clark has been charged with two counts of child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 bond.