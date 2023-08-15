This story has been updated with details from a criminal complaint.

TALLSMANSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman is in jail after deputies found a juvenile and near 50 animals in her Upshur County home with animal feces, rotting garbage and “other unknown substances.”

On Monday, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewis and Upshur animal controls, and veterinarians served a warrant at a home in Tallmansville that belonged to Alice Linger, 49, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Alice Linger

According to a criminal complaint against Linger, during the search, deputies found and seized multiple animals living in “deplorable conditions,” including:

4 goats,

5 dogs (including 2 puppies)

8 cats (including 7 kittens)

12 rabbits

15 chickens

2 rats

1 turkey

1 horse

1 yearling bull

Several chickens were also found dead in the home, some of which were “rotting away,” and deputies said the other chickens “were eating deceased chicken carcasses.” Many of the animals that were seized are being evaluated by a veterinarian due to poor health, deputies said, including some that were “severely underweight.”

Deputies noted that multiple animals had no access to food or clean water.

The post said that the residence smelled like feces, urine and rotting garbage, and that it was covered in feces and household garbage. One deputy recorded that the smell “was so overbearing it caused me to exit the residence immediately.”

The living area also contained “multiple uncleaned rabbit cages, a bathtub containing rabbit feces, dirt on the floors and other unknown substances throughout the residence,” according to the post.

Deputies also said that a 14-year-old girl was living in the home with Linger.

Alice Linger is charged with animal cruelty and child neglect creating risk of injury and is being held at the Tygart Regional Jail on $15,000 cash-only bond.